Wordle 259 for 5 March: Check Hints, Clues and Word of the Day

The New York Times-owned Wordle is an online word-puzzle game that gives the user six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Players are required to click the enter button after guessing a valid five-letter word. After each guess, the colour of the tiles changes to show how close the player's guess was to the word.

People who solve the puzzle within the limited six attempts get a Wordle score.

Wordle has come up with a new word for Saturday, 5 March 2022. After an easy word on Friday — Wordle 258 —, the word for Saturday — Wordle 259 — is quite difficult to guess.