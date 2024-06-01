Wordle 1078 Answer on 1 June 2024: Hints & Clues to Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 1078 Answer on 1 June 2024.
Wordle Answer on 1 June 2024: Wordle game has been updated to a new level today on Saturday, 1 June 2024. Players who want to solve today's level within 1 or 2 attempts should follow our below mentioned hints and clues. Readers must be aware about the strict rules of Wordle puzzle. They have to guess a five letter word of the day in just 6 attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak and the score will be zero.
Wordle is a popular word puzzle that was developed by Josh Wardle. The game was later acquired by The New York Times. Wordle answers are often difficult to guess but our tips and tricks help players in predicting the answers quickly. Let us solve the Wordle 1078 on 1 June 2024.
Use below hints and clues to guess the answer of Wordle 1078 on Saturday, 1 June 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'B'.
The answer ends with the letter 'N'.
There are two vowels 'A' and 'I' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 1078 answer.
The answer is related to a vessel or thing for holding water.
If you failed to guess the answer of Wordle today, you do not need to worry about losing the winning streak, because we will reveal the solution to you.
The answer of Wordle 1078 on Saturday, 1 June 2024 is:
BASIN
If you are someone who enjoys word puzzles, Wordle is the best game for you! Keep playing :)
