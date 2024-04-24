Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 1040 Answer on 24 April 2024: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 1040 Answer on 24 April 2024: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 1040 answer for Wednesday, 24 April 2024 is listed below along with the hints and clues.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 1040 Answer for 24 April 2024.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle&nbsp;1040 Answer for 24 April 2024.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The online web puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level. To guess the answer of Wordle 1040 on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, users might require online hints and clues. The Wordle answer is not an easy term to guess, therefore, we have provided some tips and tricks below for your convenience. Players who are playing the Wordle game for the first time must be aware about the rules. They have to guess a five-letter word of the day in six attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.

Wordle is played millions of users globally, and the game is addictive. The game was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. Let us solve Tuesday's Wordle answer below to win a score!

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today, 23 April 2024: Sthree Sakthi SS 412 Result Declared

Wordle 1040 Hints and Clues

Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 1040 answer on Wednesday, 24 April 2024.

  • The answer starts with the letter O.

  • The answer ends with the letter T.

  • There are two vowels in today's Wordle answer.

  • Synonyms include 'clear' and 'apparent'.

  • It's an adjective.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Free Rewards & Gifts on 23 April 2024
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle 1040 Answer Today

Users who failed to guess today's Wordle answer must not feel disappointed because we will reveal it to them. The answer of Wordle 1040 on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 is:

OVERT

Also ReadWordle 1035 Answer for 19 April 2024: Hints and Clues To Guess Final Answer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT