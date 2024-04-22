Wordle 1038 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, & Answer for 22 April 2024

Wordle 1038 hints and clues for Monday, 22 April 2024, are stated here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 1038 word of the day for today, Monday, 22 April 2024, is updated on the official website of the New York Times. Players can solve the puzzle for today to get the score. You can maintain your score streak in the game after solving the right term. Make sure to read all the hints and clues before you start guessing the letter. All players will get limited chances to solve the words so be careful while solving them.
Wordle 1038 word of the day for today, Monday, 22 April, is common. However, you should be careful while guessing the term. Players like to maintain their score streak because they get to learn new terms. This is one of the most interesting word games online that people like to play. You can find the puzzles on nytimes.com.
The online word puzzle game has simple rules. It is also easy to access the new puzzles. You do not have to enter any personal details to solve the new puzzles.
No matter how easy the words are, it is advisable to look for the clues first. You will get only six chances to guess the five-letter words.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 1038 hints and clues for today, Monday, 22 April 2024:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet L.
The word for today has two vowels.
The answer for Monday ends with the letter R.
The word of the day has the letter S.
Get ready to know the final Wordle answer for today. We will state the solution for all those players who are stuck in the game and do not have any more chances.
Wordle 1038 answer for today, Monday, 22 April 2024, is mentioned here for interested players:
LASER
Stay tuned to know all the hints if you are a regular player who is addicted to the game.
