Wordle 1034 Answer: Online Hints & Clues To Guess the Solution on 18 April 2024

Wordle 1034 Answer for Thursday, 18 April 2024 is listed below along with hints and clues.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 1034 Answer for 18 April 2024.

The online web puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level. To guess the answer of Wordle 1034 on Thursday, 18 April 2024, users might require online hints and clues. The Wordle answer is not an easy term to guess, therefore, we have provided some tips and tricks below for your convenience. Players who are playing the Wordle game for the first time must be aware of the rules. They have to guess a five-letter word of the day in six attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.

Wordle is played by millions of users globally, and the game is addictive. The game was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. Let us solve Thursday's Wordle answer below to win a score!!!!

Wordle 1034 Hints and Clues

Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 1034  answer on Thursday, 18 April 2024.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'F'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'T'.

  • There are two vowels 'A' and 'E' in today's Wordle answer.

  • Words like face, side, and characteristic are the synonyms.

Wordle 1034 Answer REVEALED

Players who failed to guess today's Wordle answer must not feel disappointed because we will reveal the it to them. The answer of Wordle 1034 on Thursday, 18 April 2024 is:

FACET

