Wordle 1025 Puzzle for Today: Check Hints, Clues, & the Answer for 9 April 2024

Wordle 1025 word of the day: Read the hints for 9 April 2024 here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 1025 puzzle for today, Tuesday, 9 April 2024, is present on the New York Times' website - nytimes.com. You can read the hints before solving the puzzle to get the score. We will state the clues and the answers for all interested players who are here to get the score. Most players solve the puzzles every day without fail because they want to maintain their streak. We are here to guide them at every step.
Wordle 1025 puzzle for today, Tuesday, 9 April, is easy but a few players might find the term tricky. You do not have to worry about anything because we will help players with the hints. Read till the end before you start using your limited chances. Make sure to go through the rules of the game and follow them carefully.
Apart from Wordle, you can also try other word games online that have similar rules. However, it has been noticed that most people like playing Wordle because it is interesting.
We state the solutions at the end for those who are stuck while playing and do not have any extra chances. Please note that you have only six chances to guess the term for today. Use your chances wisely.
Wordle 1025 hints and clues for today, Tuesday, 9 April 2024, are stated below for interested readers:
The word of the day for today begins with the alphabet M.
The word has a single vowel which is repeated twice.
Another letter in the word for today is G.
One of the synonyms for the word for today is 'join' - Bonus Hint.
Are you ready to look at the final word for Tuesday? We hope the above-mentioned clues will help you save your chances for the right time.
Wordle 1025 word of the day for today, Tuesday, 9 April, is mentioned here for players:
MERGE
All interested players who solve new puzzles every day must check this space for hints and solutions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)