Will Name Interim Resident Grievance Officer Soon: Twitter to Delhi HC

Twitter has submitted an affidavit before the Delhi High Court stating that it will soon be appointing an interim resident grievance officer, as mandated by the new Information Technology Rules, NDTV reported.
The affidavit was submitted before the Delhi High Court in a plea filed by a Twitter user alleging that his complaint against certain tweets were not acted upon promptly by the social media website.
In its affidavit, the social media giant informed the court that it is at the 'final stage' of finding the replacement for the person who withdrew his candidature last month.
Twitter further asked the court to dismiss the said petition as not maintainable since Twitter is a corporation registered in United States of America.
As per Rule 4 of the new IT Rules, significant social media intermediaries are required to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal officer, and a grievance officer -- all whom are required to be residents of India.
These firms also must publish monthly reports with details of complaints received and action taken. Taking action could include removing a piece of content or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning.
