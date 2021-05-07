WhatsApp Scraps 15 May Deadline for Accepting Its Privacy Policy

Cross messaging platform WhatsApp has scrapped its 15 May deadline of privacy policy update and informed that not accepting the terms will 'not lead to deletion of accounts', according to a PTI report.

In an emailed statement to PTI, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: “No accounts will be deleted on 15 May because of this update and no one in India will lose functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks."

The spokesperson said that a "majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them."

However, the company did not clarify the reason behind the decision and did not reveal the number of users who have accepted the terms so far.