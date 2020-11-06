WhatsApp Payments in India: How to Activate & Transfer Money

WhatsApp has launched its payments feature in India.

Messaging platform WhatsApp has finally got a nod from the National Payments Corporation on India (NPCI) to release the WhatsApp payments feature in India, which means that WhatsApp users will now be able to make UPI transfers from one account to another using the app. The feature was available to a select number of users in its beta testing phase but now, it will be rolled out for all users starting with 20 millions users initially. This is because NPCI has said that a 30 percent cap will be implemented on total payment volumes via every third party payments app from 1 January 2021.

To make payments using WhatsApp a user needs to have a bank account and a debit card. They would also need an active 4-digit UPI pin to make transactions. The Facebook-owned messaging app has also conveyed this in the terms and conditions section, which does not hold WhatsApp liable for any payment mishaps. We managed to activate the feature on our phone, and here’s how it works:

How to use the payment feature on WhatsApp:

Check if your phone has the latest version of WhatsApp (2.20.206.5)

Go to the three-dot menu on the top-right corner and select Payment

Verify your mobile number to link with your bank account

After linking your account, head over to the chat window

Pay another user from the message interface with a 4-digit PIN as the password





Linking the payment feature works in a user-friendly manner, and all you need is a bank account which is linked to your mobile number. With UPI, WhatsApp has now become capable of letting you transfer money between different bank accounts (no mention of e-wallet money transfer, yet). As per WhatsApp, there will be no extra charge for the transaction, however, you will be able to make a limited number of transactions in a day (10 or ar per UPI guidelines). If you do not see the WhatsApp payments option in your app do not worry, as it is being rolled out in a phased manner and will reach you soon.