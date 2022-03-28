WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users To Share Files of Up to 2GB: Report

WhatsApp may soon allow you to share larger files.
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned text messaging platform, is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow its users to share larger files on the platform.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, which tracks news about WhatsApp, the popular messenger is working on a small test, in which users are allowed to share files of up to 2GB.
As of now, WhatsApp users can only share files of up to 100MB. The increased file-size sharing capacity will be of great use to WhatsApp users.
However, the company has not yet announced any updates on the upcoming feature. Therefore, the launch of the same for all WhatsApp users around the world cannot be confirmed yet.
Meanwhile, as per a previous report, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature titled 'Polls.'
The new feature, which is said to be under development, will allow users to create polls within their WhatsApp groups.
WhatsApp users will be able to use the polls feature for asking questions to their fellow group members or when the group wants to decide a specific thing.
It must be noted that this feature will only be available for WhatsApp groups, which are end-to-end encrypted. Therefore, only the group members will be able to see the polls and its result.
Check this space regularly for further updates about WhatsApp.
