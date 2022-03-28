WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users To Share Files of Up to 2GB: Report

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned text messaging platform, is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow its users to share larger files on the platform.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, which tracks news about WhatsApp, the popular messenger is working on a small test, in which users are allowed to share files of up to 2GB.

As of now, WhatsApp users can only share files of up to 100MB. The increased file-size sharing capacity will be of great use to WhatsApp users.