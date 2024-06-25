Vivo X200 Pro Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Vivo X200 Pro Launch Date in India.
(Photo: iStock)
Vivo X200 Pro Launch Date in India: Tech giant Vivo is expected to launch a new smartphone Vivo X200 Pro in India soon. The handset will arrive in the country as a successor of Vivo X100 Pro. Although, the company has not confirmed anything about the launch date of Vivo X200 Pro, tipsters suggest that the smartphone is arriving shortly and will be powered by Media Tek Dimensity 9400 chipset.
Without mentioning the name of the smartphone, tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted many features and specifications of the forthcoming Vivo's smartphone, including, a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display, large battery, advanced single-point ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, and more. Let us read in detail about the launch date, features, specs, and price of Vivo X200 Pro in India below.
The company has not confirmed yet about the launch of Vivo X200 Pro in India. However, according to tipsters the handset will make its debut in the country soon.
As per tipsters, following is the list of expected features and specifications of Vivo X200 Pro.
A 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display with 1.5K resolution.
Large battery.
Advanced single-point ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.
Powered by Media Tek Dimensity 9400 chipset.
Triple 50MP camera system.
6000mAh silicon-carbon battery.
IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
As of now there is no information about the price of Vivo X200 Pro in India. However, it is expected that the handset may be sold in the country at a price of more than Rs 90,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined