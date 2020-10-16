Twitter’s Service Mostly Restored After Global Outage

The company stated that there was no evidence of a security breach or a hack. The Quint For about an hour and half, Twitter Inc. suffered a worldwide outage on Thursday. Service was restored and tweets began loading at around 7.15a.m. IST. | (Photo: IANS) Tech News The company stated that there was no evidence of a security breach or a hack.

For about an hour-and-a-half, Twitter Inc suffered a worldwide outage on Thursday, 15 October. Service was restored and tweets began loading at around 7:15 am IST. “Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone,” Twitter Support had posted.



The company had stated that there was some trouble with the internal systems and there was no evidence of a security breach or a hack.



“The outage was caused by a system change initiated earlier then planned, affecting most of our servers. We’re working hard to bring Twitter back to normal and expect things to be fully resolved in 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience,” read a tweet by Twitter Support.

San Francisco-based Twitter had said on its status website it was looking into an ‘irregularity’ with its APIs, the technology allows interactions between multiple software intermediaries. “We are still investigating issues on Historical PowerTrack, Enterprise Search, Replay API, Compliance Firehose, Standard v1.1 sample and filtered streams,” read the message.