Twitter Is Testing Its Long-Form Text Feature Called Notes

Rumours of this feature had been floating around the internet for months before the announcement.
(Photo courtesy: Twitter)
Popular microblogging site Twitter is currently testing its long-form text feature, called Notes, it announced in a tweet on 22 June.
The feature will enable users to write long-form content under a new menu option called “Write” where they can create individual notes.
The feature is Twitter’s most significant update since the increase in the character limit for its tweets – from 140 to 280 characters – in 2017.
The Notes feature is currently being tested by a group of writers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ghana, and Twitter has been posting their notes on the Twitter Write account.
The feature will come equipped with options to format text, add pictures, links, bullet points, and titles.
Having an update like this will allow users that want to tweet longer posts avoid having to create threads, which can sometimes get confusing and unwieldy for readers. Users also tend to resort to tweeting screenshots of written content to circumvent the site's character restrictions.
It is also a useful update for those who want to post long form written content but do not want to go through the hassle of having to set up and promote their own blog, or have to migrate to another platform to post their thoughts.
Users will be able to post these Notes within the Twitter interface, and read them within Twitter as well.
Based on how testing goes and the popularity of the feature, users can expect it to be rolled out in India as well.
