Disappointed by Glitchy Twitter? Here Are Six Platforms Ready To Take Over

Bluesky was released for iOS users in February this year and for Android users on 20 April, as an invite-only beta version. It is the brainchild of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and was developed alongside Twitter, hence the Twitter-like interface.

But unlike Twitter, Bluesky is based on a decentralised AT protocol. It has around 180,000 users with a much larger number of 1.9 million on the waitlist.

"The goal of the AT Protocol is to allow modern social media and public conversation online to work more like the early days of the web, when anyone could put up a blog or use RSS to subscribe to several blogs. We believe this will unlock a new era of experimentation and innovation in social media," the official website reads.