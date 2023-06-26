Teaser AI: Can Generative AI Solve the Ghosting Problem in Online Dating?

In recent years, online dating has become increasingly popular as more and more people turn to dating apps to find love. However, the world of online dating is not without its challenges. One app that aims to address some of these challenges is Teaser AI. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Teaser AI and how it’s leveraging the power of generative AI to revolutionize the way we form relationships online.

The Problem with Dating Apps

Dating apps have revolutionized the way we meet people and form relationships. However, they are not without their problems. One of the biggest issues with dating apps is ghosting - when someone suddenly stops responding to messages without any explanation. Now whether ghosting is a problem or a symptom of a bigger problem, that is a different question altogether, which we address later in this article. But a sudden halt in communication without any warning is something a lot of people in the online dating ecosystem clearly face.

The Power of Generative AI

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can generate new content based on data it has been trained on. This technology has the potential to revolutionize many industries, including online dating. But how is a dating app using this tech as a solution to ghosting and the so-called loneliness epidemic?

Teaser AI: Solving the Ghosting Problem

Teaser AI is a new dating app from the team that made Dispo, a photo-sharing app designed to mimic the spontaneity of disposable cameras . The twist with Teaser is that before you swipe right or left on someone, you can chat with their AI likeness to get a feel for their personality.