How Do You Send 'Hidden Media' on Telegram? Here's an Easy Guide

File photo
The famous instant messaging platform 'Telegram' has recently updated some amazing features that are definitely winning the hearts of users. Some of these features are sharing hidden media or spoiler effect media, space saving options, suggested profile pictures for specific contacts, new drawing tools, sign up without sim card, automatically delete all chats, and many more.
Talking about the 'Hidden Media' feature, this is something interesting to know. The Telegram's Hidden Media feature allows users to conceal any text due to spoiler media effect. Users can add a shimmery layer to videos and photos before sharing them with their chats. As a result, the media to be shared appears blurred to the recipients.
However, as soon as the recipients tap on the media, the spoiler effect disappears and they can clearly view the photo or video. The Hidden Media feature is currently available on the latest versions of Android and iOS.
Both the Telegram's Hidden Media feature and WhatsApp's View Once feature are different. The Hidden Media Feature by Telegram is just a spoiler effect and surprises the recipients. Once the recipient clicks on the media shared via Hidden feature, the spoiler effect goes away and the photo, video, or any other media file can be easily viewed, saved, and shared.
On the contrary, WhatsApp's View Once Feature is a privacy feature. The media shared via this feature can be viewed only once by the recipient and after that, it is no longer available. Recipients can't download, save, share, and take screenshot of the media shared through WhatsApp's View Once Feature.
Users who are excited to know about using the Telegram's Hidden Media Feature must follow the below-mentioned steps.
Open your Telegram app
Update the app to the latest version
Open any of the chats in which you want to send the hidden media
Click on the attach option available at the left hand corner
Choose the media file that you want to send through spoiler media effect
Click on the three dots and choose the 'Hide with Spoiler Effect' option
Your media file will be sent with a shimmery layer and the recipient can't guess what the file is unless and until he/she taps on the file
