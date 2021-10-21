Samsung Unpacked: Special Edition of Galaxy Z Flip3, Watch4 & Buds2 Launched

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday, 20 October, unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition along with the special editions of Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Buds2.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition will be available in South Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting 20 October.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsune Edition and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition can be ordered from 20 October, with a limited number of products available in select markets.