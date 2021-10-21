Samsung Unpacked: Special Edition of Galaxy Z Flip3, Watch4 & Buds2 Launched

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2 will be available from 20 October.
(Photo: Samsung)
South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday, 20 October, unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition along with the special editions of Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Buds2.
The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition will be available in South Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting 20 October.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsune Edition and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition can be ordered from 20 October, with a limited number of products available in select markets.
Here's a quick round-up of what Samsung announced.
The Bespoke Edition of the Flip 3 allows you to pick specific colours for the front and back panels.
With a choice of five colors for the front and back of the device – including blue, yellow, pink, white and black – and the option of a black or silver frame, users can choose from 49 unique combinations when designing their Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.
Your phone will be made-to-order based on your needs. Samsung is also offering Bespoke Upgrade Care exclusively for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition users, letting the user change their device colour as and when they wish.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition costs $1,099, a $100 premium over the cost of the standard Flip.
Samsung has also worked with independent fashion brand Maison Kitsuné to offer a special edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.
Samsung's smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4, features a host of new customisable watch face styles, a more tailored fall detection feature that enables users to adjust sensitivity and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion that activates favourite or most-used apps and features.
Customers can also customize Galaxy Watch4 series at the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio.
Samsung's smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4, features a host of new customisable watch face styles.
It has Moonrock Beige straps with a Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings.
It has Moonrock Beige straps with a Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings and also includes a custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering.
Customers can also customize Galaxy Watch4 series at the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio, by mixing and matching from a variety of colours, sizes and strap styles.
“The partnership brings Maison Kitsuné’s playfulness into the Samsung Galaxy, with the iconic Maison Kitsuné Fox logo coming to life in playful and creative ways on the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2. Maison Kitsuné’s signature aesthetic is infused into every aspect of the Galaxy special edition wearables, from the watch straps and watch faces to the earbuds and their case. A refined new hue, Moonrock Beige, was also created specifically for the collaboration,” Samsung said in a release.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition TWS earbuds come in Moonrock Beige.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition TWS earbuds come in Moonrock Beige and are housed in a Stardust Gray leather case adorned with a Maison Kitsuné Fox Head logo.
Customers can design and check out their Galaxy Z Flip3 and Watch4 Bespoke Edition at Bespoke Studio exclusively on Samsung.com. The customer can view 360° previews of the combinations before placing the the order.
The devices are then tailor-made and delivered in a special edition packaging with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen that matches the device’s colours for a fully coordinated look.
Users can also download a custom Maison Kitsuné by tagging an NFC card which is included in the box of the both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition also comes with a year of Samsung Care+ protection, giving the user complete coverage from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement.
Samsung has also offered a preview of its latest One UI 4 for smartphones. The One UI 4 will introduce an emoji mix to let users send different emojis at once and the camera app will be able to remove the background or deblur images.
Samsung has already started rolling out the third One UI 4 beta update in South Korea for Galaxy S21 users.
(With inputs from IANS)