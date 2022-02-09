Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Live: S22 Series, Tab S8 Prices & Specs Announced

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Announced
(Photo: Samsung)
Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event went live on Wednesday at 8:30 pm. You can watch the event below or on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel.
The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones has been unveiled during the event, succeeding the S21 series released last year. The lineup includes three models – Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Ultra model is the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note series, with a built in S Pen. The new Galaxy Tab S8 series has also been unveiled.
Galaxy Tab S8 Series Announced
The regular variant gets the smallest 11-inch display. The Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The Ultra model features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display. All models get 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel dual rear cameras. It also works seamlessly with Windows PC. Users will further get 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and S Pen compatibility.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will start at $1099. The Galaxy Tab S8 will start at $899, while the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 will start at $699.
Samsung announced the price tags of the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. The S22 is priced at $799, the S22+ is priced at $999, while the S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 for the base 128GB storage and 8GB RAM option.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 108MP main camera with an advanced Nightography camera feature. The camera will take in more light by opening up the shutter while image stabilization technology maintains the sharpness of the photo.
Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, including Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will come with an inbuilt S Pen stylus and quad rear cameras.
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 has begun. The company is expected to launch Galaxy S22 series phones and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets tonight.
Samsung has hinted heavily at a collaboration with K-pop group BTS – possibly a BTS-edition Galaxy S22 device.
A recent leak by tipster Jon Prosser revealed the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the US. Here are the expected price details of the upcoming smartphones:
Samsung Galaxy S22: $799 (approximately Rs 59,800)
Samsung Galaxy S22+: $999 (approximately Rs 74,800)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 (approximately Rs 89,800)
Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to come with 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to sport a 6.8-inch display.
The lineup is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 processors, depending on the region of launch. In India, according to a report by GSM Arena, Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to house a triple-rear camera setup. It could include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. At the front, it is expected to feature a 10MP selfie camera.
The Ultra model is also expected to be a spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note series. The company released a fifteen-second trailer, showing two silhouettes of different smartphones, S series device and a Galaxy Note rolled into one.
"At Unpacked in February 2022, we will introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we have ever created," Samsung President TM Roh, head of the company's MX Business, wrote in a blog post.
Galaxy Tab S8 series.
The Galaxy Tab S8 series is rumoured to start at $649 (Rs 48,500) and go up to $1,099 (Rs 82,200). The series will likely include the regular Galaxy Tab S8 as well as Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will come with an 11-inch LCD panel, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ will feature a 12.4-inch OLED display and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get a 14.6-inch OLED display.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could also come with accessories such as a keyboard cover with a stand and a standard cover.
