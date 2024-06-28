Reliance Jio Tariff Hike From 3 July: Check Out Full List of New Plans & Prices

Reliance Jio Mobile Tariff Hike: Yesterday on Thursday, 27 June 2024, Reliance Jio announced tariff hike on all prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. The price hike will be applicable on all mobile services, starting from Wednesday, 3 July 2024. There has been a 20% increase on the most affordable plan of Rs 155, which will now cost around Rs 189.

Jio users should note down that although there has been significant increase in the mobile service rates, there won't be any change in the benefits of these plans like calling minutes, data allowance, free OTT subscription, and more.

Reliance Jio has announced a hike in the mobile tariff plans after a gap of almost two and a half years. After the hike, one of the most popular Jio plan of Rs 666 will be available at Rs 799. This means there has been a hike of 20 percent.