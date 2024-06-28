Reliance Jio Tariff Hike From 3 July: Check Out Full List of New Plans & Prices

Reliance Jio Mobile Tariff Hike from 3 July 2024.
Reliance Jio Mobile Tariff Hike: Yesterday on Thursday, 27 June 2024, Reliance Jio announced tariff hike on all prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. The price hike will be applicable on all mobile services, starting from Wednesday, 3 July 2024. There has been a 20% increase on the most affordable plan of Rs 155, which will now cost around Rs 189.
Jio users should note down that although there has been significant increase in the mobile service rates, there won't be any change in the benefits of these plans like calling minutes, data allowance, free OTT subscription, and more.
Reliance Jio has announced a hike in the mobile tariff plans after a gap of almost two and a half years. After the hike, one of the most popular Jio plan of Rs 666 will be available at Rs 799. This means there has been a hike of 20 percent.
'With Jio True 5G - the fastest-ever 5G rollout of this scale anywhere in the world, India now leads the world in 5G. Nearly 85% of the total 5G cells operational in India are by Jio. With India’s only Stand-Alone True 5G network, Jio continues to provide superlative 5G experience with truly unlimited 5G data on its leading plans at no additional cost to its users,' said Jio.
'The new plans are step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and Artificial Intelligence,' said Akash Ambani, chairperson, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.
Let us check out the new prices of all postpaid and prepaid plans below after the hike.
The new Jio price hike is applicable to all monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, and annual mobile plans. Earlier, the monthly plans costed between Rs 155 to 399. However, after the price hike, the monthly Jio plans will range between Rs 189 to 449. Similarly, the bi-monthly plans will now range between Rs 579 to 629. After the increase in mobile price rates, the quarterly plans will now be available from Rs 479 to 1199, and the annual plans will fall between Rs 1899 to 3599.
|Existing Plan
|New Plan (After Hike)
|Validity
|Benefits
|Monthly
|155
|189
|28
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 2 GB data
|209
|249
|28
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 1GB/day
|239
|299
|28
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 1.5 GB/day
|299
|349
|28
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 2GB/day
|349
|399
|28
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 2.5 GB/day
|399
|449
|28
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 3 GB/day
|Bi-monthly
|479
|579
|56
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 1.5 GB/day
|533
|629
|56
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 2GB/day
|3 Months Plan
|395
|479
|84
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 6 GB
|666
|799
|84
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 1.5 GB/day
|719
|859
|84
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 2GB/day
|999
|1199
|84
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 3 GB/day
|Annual
|1559
|1899
|336
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 24 GB
|2999
|3599
|365
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 2.5 GB/day
|Postpaid Plans
|299
|349
|bill cycle
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 30 GB
|399
|449
|bill cycle
|Unlimited voice and SMS, 75 GB
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined