Realme Valentine’s Day 2024 Sale Starts Today: Time, Availability & Offers Here

Realme Valentine's Day 2024 Sale dates and timings are mentioned here for buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: Gizbot)
Realme officially announced a special campaign for Valentine's Day for interested buyers in India. The sale will provide discounts on the Narzo series. It is important to note that the Realme Valentine's Day 2024 sale is set to start on Tuesday, 6 February, on the official website of Amazon India and realme.com. Interested buyers should also note that the sale is scheduled to end on 12 February. Make sure to go through the deals and discounts on time.
The Realme Narzo smartphones such as the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Realme Narzo N55, and Realme Narzo N53 will be available during the Realme Valentine's Day 2024 sale at discounted prices. The latest Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G will also be offered at a discounted rate during the sale, so stay alert to know the details.
Here is everything you should know about the Realme Valentine's Day sale. Read till the end to know the discounts and offers and stay updated with the latest details announced by the company.
The Realme Valentine's Day sale 2024 is scheduled to start on Tuesday, 6 February, at 12:00 pm IST.
The sale will be available on the popular e-commerce platform Amazon and the official website of Realme – realme.com. Buyers can get the Narzo series phones at discounted rates.
During the Realme Valentine's Day sale, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM +1TB storage variants of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be available at a Rs 2,000 coupon discount.
People buying the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will receive a discount coupon of Rs 4,000, as per the latest details announced online.
Buyers will also receive additional bank offers worth Rs 2000. All of these benefits combined will bring down the starting price of the device to Rs 21,999.
During the Valentine's Day sale, the price of the Realme Narzo 60x 5G will begin at Rs 10,999. This is a cut of Rs 2000 from the regular starting price of the smartphone.
Similarly, the Realme Narzo N55 will be available at Rs 8,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Realme Narzo N53 4GB RAM+64GB storage version will be available for Rs 7,499.
The 8GB RAM +128GB variant of the device will be offered for Rs 9,499, while the original price is Rs 11,999.