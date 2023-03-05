Quordle 405 Answer Today on 5 March 2023 – Hints & Clues To Find Solution

Check out the Quordle 405 hints and clues for Sunday, 5 March 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Quordle Answer Today: Quordle is one of most played and interesting games on the internet today. The web-based game might be complicated or confusing at first, but once you become familiar with the rules, you can easily solve it.
You have to find four words of the day, each containing five letters in a few attempts to earn a daily score. Although the Quordle game is not so difficult to play but finding the answers is not a piece of cake either. Therefore, online help would be required to complete the word puzzle quickly.
Let us find out the answers of Quordle 405 level today on 5 March 2023. We will provide you some hints and clues that will help you in guessing all the four words of the day easily.
Stuck at the Quordle 405 level? Don't worry, we've got you covered. The following hints and clues will help you solve the puzzle quickly and earn daily points.
The Quordle 405 level answers start with the letters - G, L, H, and S.
All the four Quordle 405 level answers end with the letter 'E'.
The first word of the day has two vowels 'A' and 'E'. The term 'Elegance' is the synonym of this word.
The second word of the day has has two vowels 'A' and 'E'. It is a machine used to shape wood or metal.
In the third word of the day, the vowel 'E' is repeated twice. The term 'Therefore' is the synonym of this word.
The fourth word of the day has two vowels 'O' and 'E'. The term 'rock' is the synonym of this word.
Players who, despite our clues and hints, were unable to complete the Quordle word puzzle today must check the solutions below. The answers to Quordle 405 on Sunday, 5 March 2023 are:
GRACE
LATHE
HENCE
STONE