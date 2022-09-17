Quordle 236 Answers Today (17 September 2022): Check Out the Hints and Clues

Check out the Quordle 236 answers on Saturday, 17 September 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Hey folks! We're back with the Quordle hints, clues, and answers for 17 September 2022. Are you excited to solve the Quordle puzzle on Saturday? Let's begin by helping you guess the answers to the puzzle. We will provide the answers for the day at the end of the post for those who, despite our hints and clues, are unable to solve the Quordle 236 level on Saturday.
Quordle is one of the most played and interesting games on the internet. The web-based game might be complicated or confusing at first, but once you become familiar with the rules, you can easily solve it. You have to find four words of the day, each containing five letters, in a few attempts to earn a daily score.
All the Quordle players should note that the Quordle 236 words of the day for 17 September are not a piece of cake. But do not worry as we have got your back. Our hints and clues for Saturday will not only help you to complete the level but will also boost your confidence so that you would want to play the game daily. So, let's begin!
Stuck at the Quordle 236 level? Don't worry, we've got you covered. The following hints and clues will help you solve the puzzle quickly and earn daily points.
Quordle 236 first word of the day starts with the letter 'B' and ends with the letter 'D'. The vowel 'E' is repeated.
The second word of the day starts with the letter 'R' and ends with the letter 'L'. The term is related to kidneys.
The third word of the day starts with the letter 'B' and ends with the letter 'M'. It has two vowels 'U' and 'O'.
The fourth word of the day starts with the letter 'S' and ends with the letter 'L', which is repeated. It has only one vowel 'A'.
Players who, despite our clues and hints, were unable to complete the Quordle word puzzle on Saturday must check the solutions below. The answers to Quordle 236 on 17 September 2022 are:
BLEED
RENAL
BUXOM
STALL
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)