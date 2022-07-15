Quordle 172 Answers Today: Hints, Clues and Solutions for 15 July 2022

Quordle 172 solutions: Read the words of the day for 15 July 2022.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Quordle word puzzle game has updated itself and it is time to solve Quordle 172 answer today, on Friday, 15 July 2022. The online word game has ramped up the difficulty level by a notch today so the players who are attempting to play the puzzle should be careful. They should visit the official website of the game – quordle.com to find the updated puzzles for today. Since the words of the day are difficult, we will help the players out.
You can solve Quordle 172 puzzles today, on Friday, 15 July 2022, by taking a look at the hints and clues provided by us. We help all our readers with the Quordle hints and clues every day so that they can get the score. The answers are also stated towards the end for people to take help.
The players should read the hints and clues provided by us before starting to solve the words of the day. The hints will help all our readers to use their chances correctly.
The Quordle 172 hints and clues today, on Friday, 15 July 2022, are stated below for the players:
The words of the day today begin with the following alphabets – N, S, V and B.
The Quordle answers for today ends with the letters – N, F, L and E.
Two Quordle 172 words of the day today have more than one vowel.
The vowel E is used in two answers for today.
The answers for today do not have repetitive letters so the players should be careful while guessing the words.
Quordle 172 words of the day today, on Friday, 15 July 2022 are stated below for the readers:
Quordle Word 1: NYLON
Quordle Word 2: SHELF
Quordle Word 3: VIRAL
Quordle Word 4: BUDGE
While the third word for today was quite common and easy to guess, the others were difficult. Congratulations to all the players who got the score for today.
