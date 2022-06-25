Quordle 152 Answers Today: Read the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 25 June 2022

Read to know the Quordle 152 words of the day on 25 June 2022.
Players should get ready to solve for the Quordle 152 words of the day on Saturday, 25 June 2022. The regular players eagerly wait every day for the new puzzles to be released on the website so that they can solve and get a score. The daily Quordle word puzzles are posted on the official website – quordle.com. The ones who are able to solve the four words of the day within nine chances get a daily score.
The rules of the word puzzle game are extremely simple so anybody can start solving for the words of the day. The game is also quite interesting as it helps the players to enrich their English vocabulary by learning new terms. It is time for all the players to solve for the Quordle 152 answers, Saturday, 25 June 2022. Everyone should try their best.
Nobody wants to lose out on the score of the day as that breaks their streak so everyone looks for hints and clues that can help them figure out the Quordle words of the day.
Let's take a look at the Quordle 152 hints on Saturday, 25 June 2022:
The words of the day start with the letters – M, D, T, and U.
Quordle 152 answers end with the letters – L, D, E, and T.
One word of the day has a repeated vowel in the term.
Three words of the day contain two vowels and one word has only one vowel.
Two answers on 25 June 2022 have no repetitive letters.
Now, it is time for us to reveal the final answers of the day to all our readers. Keep reading to know the solutions for 25 June 2022.
Quordle 152 answers for Saturday, 25 June 2022 are as follows:
Word 1: MODEL
Word 2: DRUID
Word 3: TERSE
Word 4: UNFIT
We will be back again with more Quordle hints, clues, and solutions for our readers. Try to solve new words daily on the official website of the web-based word game.
