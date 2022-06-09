Quordle 136 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 9 June 2022

Read Quordle 136 hints and clues for 9 June 2022.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Quordle word game is ready with a new set of words on Thursday, 9 June 2022. Players who wish to solve Quordle 136 can check the official website of Quordle – quordle.com. The word game posts new puzzles on the website every day and helps players improve their vocabulary.
Before solving Quordle 136 words of the day today, on 9 June 2022, let's revise the rules of the game:
Players have to guess four Quordle words of the day daily.
Each player will get only nine chances to guess the words.
It is important to guess all the four words of the day correctly to get the score.
Take a look at these hints and clues, which will help players crack the puzzle easily. Here are the Quordle 136 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 9 June 2022:
The words of the day begin with the letters S, R, P, and C.
Quordle 136 answers end with the letters K, H, E, and A.
The words today (9 June 2022) have vowels.
Two words of the day today have repetitive vowels.
Congratulations to the players who have already guessed the words and won the score for today. We are here to help the ones who are unable to find the solutions.
Quordle 136 answers for today, Thursday, 9 June 2022 are as follows:
Word 1: SHANK
Word 2: RAJAH
Word 3: PIXIE
Word 4: COBRA
