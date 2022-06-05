Quordle 132 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues and Solutions for 5 June 2022

Quordle word game is back with four new words of the day today, on Sunday, 5 June 2022. The players need to solve the Quordle 132 words correctly to get the score for today. The game is popular for coming up with tricky terms on most days for the players and it has maintained its reputation today as well. The regular players need to think properly and guess the letters if they want to win the score for the day.

We understand that the players are trying their level best to not break the Quordle score streak. There are a lot of hints and clues that help everyone to guess the letters. Quordle 132 can also be solved today if the players are able to use the hints correctly. Since there are limited chances, one has to be careful.