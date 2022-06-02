Quordle 129 Answers Today: Hints and Words of the Day for 2 June 2022

The Quordle word game is back with a new set of words on 2 June 2022. The web-based game has players all over the world and is one of the most popular word puzzle games on the internet.

Anyone can play the word game by visiting the official website of Quordle, quordle.com. The rules of the game are more or less similar to Wordle, but players have nine chances to solve four words. On 2 June, players should use their chances cautiously while playing as the terms are a bit tricky.