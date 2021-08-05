NGOs, Firms Can Now Open Driver Training Centres, Issue Driving Licence: MoRTH

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday, 2 August, issued guidelines for accreditation of Driving Training Centres.

According to the new guidelines, any automobile associations, private establishments, NGOs etc., will be able allowed to to open accredited driver training centres if they meet the eligibility criteria. These entities will also be allowed to issue driving licence on completion of a prescribed training by an individual.

According to the official notice, "Any legal entity such as Companies, Associations, Firms, NGOs, Private establishment/Automobile Associations/ Vehicle Manufacturers' Association/ Autonomous Body/ Private Vehicle Manufacturers etc. shall be eligible to apply for accreditation of DTC."