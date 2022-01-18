Microsoft To Buy Call of Duty Publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion

The acquisition will include iconic video game franchises.
(Photo Courtesy: Microsoft)
Microsoft has announced that it will acquire video game publisher Activision Blizzard for an eye-watering $68 billion.
The deal will make the software giant "the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony."
“We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all,” Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella said.
The deal is expected to be closed by 2023.
The acquired franchises will now be added to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's popular video game subscription service, which already has over 25 million subscribers.
Activision Blizzard’s nearly 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and three billion dollar franchises will give an enormous boost to the service.
The acquisition, according to Microsoft, will push the growth of its gaming business "across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse."
Microsoft's announcement comes against the backdrop of sexual harassment allegations levelled against Activision Blizzard by several of its employees.
Microsoft hasn't addressed these allegations yet.
It has, however, stated that Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The company will now function under the wing of Microsoft Gaming, headed by CEO Phil Spencer.
Last year, Microsoft had acquired Bethesda Studios for $7.5 billion.
