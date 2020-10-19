Indian Brand Micromax Launching ‘In’ Series Budget Phones Soon

Indian consumer electronics goods maker Micromax is ringing in the atmanirbhar India sentiment once again by getting to the Indian consumers a budget smartphone series called ‘In’. Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma, in an emotional video posted on the company’s Twitter handle, talked about his journey in India with Micromax and how multiple Chinese smartphone makers ousted the local brand. Determined to make a comeback, Sharma said that this time around he will be making products “only for India.”

The company has not officially launched the device, however, specifications and other details about the device have surfaced online via leaks. Here’s a look at what we can expect from the Micromax ‘In’ series.

As reported by The Mobile Indian, the new Micromax ‘In’ series will add two new smartphones which in all probability will be launched next month. The report also says that the phones will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM, and offer 32GB of in-built storage.

In terms of other specifications, one of the smartphones is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It might also add a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 2-megapixel front snapper.

Pricing for the new ‘In’ series smartphones is expected to be between Rs 7,000-Rs 15,000.

Before succumbing to Chinese pressure, Micromax was at a time the number 1 smartphone brand in the country. It also ventured into making smart TVs and was also able to rope in Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman as its brand ambassador. Will this recovery initiative, Micromax is also looking to leverage the government’s new production linked incentive scheme which gives monetary benefits to companies that manufacture locally. To begin the re-entry into the smartphone segment, Micromax plans to invest Rs 500 crore and will build products from the ground-up for the new-age consumers in the country, the company said in a statement.

