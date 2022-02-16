Facebook Renames Its News Feed to Just ‘Feed'

Facebook. Image used for representational purpose.
Meta has renamed the Facebook News Feed to just 'Feed'. The brand is making the change because the mention of 'news' in 'News Feed' was apparently confusing for some.
The 'news' label has led some to believe that there are only news stories in the mainstream. "Starting today, our News Feed will now be known as 'Feed'," the company announced on Twitter. "Happy scrolling!"
The 'News Feed' name had been in place since the feature was first introduced more than 15 years ago.
In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said the new moniker was meant "to better reflect the diverse content people see on their Feeds." The company added that the new name won't change how the feature works in the app.
The massive stock drop instantly wiped out roughly $200 billion in its market value. The Meta-owned Facebook platform registered 1.929 billion daily users in the fourth quarter of 2021 – from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.
Facebook's monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.91 billion as of 31 December 2021, an increase of 4 percent year-over-year.
