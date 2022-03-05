'Let Them Fly on Broomsticks': Could Russian Retaliation Hurt Space Programmes?

In retaliation against the sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion, Russia said it will no longer supply rocket engines, manufactured by state-owned NPO Energomash, to the United States.

"In a situation like this we can't supply the United States with our world's best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don't know what," Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday, 3 March, Reuters reported.

Apart from withholding rocket engines, Russia is also threatening to sabotage other space partnerships including the ISS and collaborations with private companies.

Here's a breakdown: