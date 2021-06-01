Jio Rs 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced, Check Details Here

Jio Rs 98 plan reintroduced with 14 days validity.
Reliance-owned telecom company Jio has recently reintroduced Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. The plan was reintroduced after a gap of almost one year, as it was discontinued in 2020, reported Gadgets360.
Earlier, the plan had a validity of 28 days. But the revised plan comes with a reduced validity of 14 days.
The reintroduction of Rs 98 recharge plan makes it the cheapest plan in 1.5 GB per day data category.
Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan offers a validity of 14 days and comes with 1.5 GB internet data per day. Internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps after the user has finished 1.5 GB data for the given day. The customer also gets unlimited voice calling form Jio to Jio, and other service providers.
Apart form this, the plan also comes with subscription to a few Jio apps (services). These include, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.
Users can recharge their Jio numbers using official Jio website: jio.com, or through My Jio app. They can also recharge through other platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc.
(With inputs from Gadgets360)
