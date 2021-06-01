Jio Rs 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced, Check Details Here

Reliance-owned telecom company Jio has recently reintroduced Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. The plan was reintroduced after a gap of almost one year, as it was discontinued in 2020, reported Gadgets360.

Earlier, the plan had a validity of 28 days. But the revised plan comes with a reduced validity of 14 days.

The reintroduction of Rs 98 recharge plan makes it the cheapest plan in 1.5 GB per day data category.