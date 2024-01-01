ISRO Launches PSLV -C58 XpoSat Mission; 'A Great Start To 2024,' Says PM Modi

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) kicked off the new year with a successful launch of the PSLV-C58 X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, also known as XPoSat on January 1, 2024.

When did the launch take place? The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, lifted off at 9.10 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and deployed XPoSat into an eastward low-inclination orbit.

The 260-tonne rocket, which carries an advanced astronomy observatory is meant to study black holes and neutron star.

With this launch, India is set to become the second country after the United States of America (USA) to have an 'observatory' to investigate black hole.