iQOO 13 Arriving on 3 December: List of Leaked Features and Specifications

Beyond its camera capabilities, the iQOO 13 promises top-of-the-line performance. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which, according to iQOO, has achieved over 3 million points in AnTuTu scores. The device will also be equipped with a Q2 chip designed to enhance gaming performance, delivering a 144 FPS gaming frame rate. iQOO has also highlighted the phone's advanced thermal management system, featuring a 7000mm² VC Cooling System.

The iQOO 13 will sport a 2K resolution AMOLED display with LTPO technology and a 144Hz refresh rate. A 6000mAh battery will power the device, supporting 120W fast wired charging.

The iQOO 13 is shaping up to be a serious contender in the high-end smartphone market. Its launch on 3rd December will be closely watched, particularly as it faces competition from other upcoming flagships like the Realme GT 7 Pro, OnePlus 13, and Samsung Galaxy S25 series.