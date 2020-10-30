Indian Army Launches Home-Made Messaging App Similar to WhatsApp

The Indian Army had earlier banned the use of 89 apps including Facebook, WhatsApp & even Tinder.

The Indian Army has launched an indigenous secure messaging application called “Secure Application for the Internet” (SAI) that offers support for end-to-end encryption for text, voice and even video calling services for Android devices over the internet, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday, 30 October.

As per Entrackr, the app has been developed by Col Sai Shankar and has been tested by the government’s nodal agency CERT-in empanelled auditor and Army Cyber Group.

At the moment, it is confirmed that the application has been developed to be used by the soldiers of the Indian Army. There are no reports whether it will be made available for the general public.

Information about features, security and user interface is yet to be revealed.