Data Price Hikes in India Slowed User Growth, Says Meta After Poor Earnings

An increase in local data prices led to slower user growth for Meta in India during the December 2021 quarter. The social media giant lost about $250 billion in market value in the biggest single day wipeout in history, as shares plunged 26 percent on Thursday.

"Facebook user growth was impacted by a few headwinds in the fourth quarter. In Asia-Pacific and Rest of World, we believe COVID resurgences during prior periods pulled forward user growth," said CFO David Wehner in an earnings call.