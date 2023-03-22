How UPI Lite Will Reinvent Digital Payments, Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan Explains

For several years now, Paytm has been the pioneer in mobile and QR based payments in India. Paytm has also empowered many small towns by making their services available in India’s nook and cranny.

However just recently, the company has rolled out a new feature called as ‘Paytm Lite’. This new feature is aimed at making the UPI payments faster, easier and completely fail-proof. This is the first of its kind mobile payment feature in India.