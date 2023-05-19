Gmail Account Inactive For More Than 2 Years? Google Might Delete It Altogether

Hey, remember those old Google accounts you haven't touched in ages? Well, you might want to dust them off and log in once in a blue moon because Google has some news for you. They've just rolled out a fresh policy for inactive accounts, and it's a doozy. Back in 2020, when they put an end to the free unlimited storage for Google Photos, they warned us that they might wipe the data from accounts that remained untouched for a solid two years. But now, they're taking it up a notch. Yep, they could delete the whole shebang, your entire Google account, no questions asked.

This newfangled policy won't kick in until December of this year, so you've got some breathing room. You can either try to resurrect your rusty memory and dig up those long-forgotten login details, or you can sit back and wait with bated breath until we unravel the mysteries of how this grand deletion scheme will actually work. Word on the (virtual) street is that those deleted Gmail addresses won't be up for grabs again, so no chance of snagging that cool username someone forgot about.