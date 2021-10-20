Google Launches Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones With 'Most Advanced Camera Yet'

Google smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched by the tech giant on Tuesday, 19 October, at the Google Pixel Fall Launch event that was broadcast live.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Made by Google)
“For the Pixel 6 Pro, we were inspired by the high-quality finishes used in jewelry and watches. It’s our most refined phone, made with the polished unibody metal transitioning fluidly into the gorgeous 3D glass,” Design Director at Google Isabelle Olson said during the launch event.
Here are some of the features of the new smartphones.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with a unique camera design dubbed as the "most advanced smartphone camera yet" by the tech giant, which includes a camera strip running through the width of the smartphone at its backside. The main camera offers a resolution of 50 megapixel
The new smartphones are IP68-certified and are resistant to dust and water
Pixel 6 has an 8 GB RAM, while Pixel 6 Pro has a 12 GB RAM.
The Google-powered phones run on Android 12
Pixel 6 has a 6.4 inch OLED display, while Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7 inch OLED display
While Pixel 6 offers 128 GB and 254 GB of storage, Pixel 6 Pro has an additional 512 GB option
The colour shades available for Pixel 6 are Kinda Coral, Stormy Black, and Sorta Seafoam, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black shades
“Between the incredible new Pixel 6 design, the phenomenal camera and speech capabilities, helpful new features, and all the Android 12 goodness, there’s a lot to be excited about this year,” stated Senior Vice President of Google Devices and Services Rick Osterloh at the launch.
The starting price for Google Pixel 6 is $599 (roughly Rs 45,000), while the same is $899 (Rs 67,500) for Pixel 6 Pro.
(With inputs from Gadgets 360.)
