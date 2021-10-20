Google Launches Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones With 'Most Advanced Camera Yet'

“Between the incredible new Pixel 6 design, the phenomenal camera and speech capabilities, helpful new features, and all the Android 12 goodness, there’s a lot to be excited about this year,” stated Senior Vice President of Google Devices and Services Rick Osterloh at the launch.

The starting price for Google Pixel 6 is $599 (roughly Rs 45,000), while the same is $899 (Rs 67,500) for Pixel 6 Pro.