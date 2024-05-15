Google I/O 2024: Android To Get Smarter With On-Device AI Support; Check Details

Google I/O 2024 officially started on Tuesday, 14 May. During the keynote event of the company's annual developer conference, the company's executives took the wraps off important new features being introduced for Android smartphones over the next few months. The announcements have been made before the company's next major smartphone operating update which is likely to arrive in the second half of this year. Google is gearing up to introduce new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google spoke about the new AI-powered features rolling out for Android smartphones at the Google I/O 2024 keynote event. Interested people should know about the new features and other details revealed during the event. We have all the important updates for people who want to know about the exciting new features being launched by Google.