Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Win Awards and Weapons on 26 September 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: The codes for 26 September 2022 are updated on reward.ff.garena.com for the players.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes to win weapons on 26 September 2022.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The players can claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Monday, 26 September 2022, from the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. The original version of Garena Free Fire is banned in India. This game is one of the most exciting multiplayer battle royale games and has become extremely popular in recent times. In PUBG Mobile India's absence, Garena Free Fire MAX has become pretty famous.

The Free Fire MAX version is accessible in India and provides the players with a better gaming experience due to its enhanced features. Today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes will help players win rewards and weapons, which can be used to defeat their enemies and survive longer in the multiplayer battle royale game.

You must know that players who have registered, only they can claim the codes to win weapons by logging in to their accounts on the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com.

The codes will remain active for the next 24 hours, after which new codes will be released on the website.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: List for 26 September 2022

Players can claim any one of the codes for Monday to win free weapons in the game. The ones who have free accounts can register themselves to enjoy the benefits of the Garena Free Fire codes:

  • FU816OUYTRDVB

  • FHBVCDFQWERT

  • FMKI88YTGFD8

  • KLLPDJHDBJD

  • EDXXDSZSSDFG

  • TJ57OSSDN5AP

  • WOJJAFV3TU5E

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • MM5ODFFDCEEW

  • F7UIJHBGFDFR

  • F10IUJHGVCDSE

  • VFGVJMCKDMHN

  • ERTYHJNBVCDS

  • NDJDFBGJFJFK

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N

  • XLMMVSBNV6YC

  • LH3DHG87XU5U

  • FFPLNZUWMALS

  • FFPLOWHANSMA

  • PACJJTUA29UU

  • MV9CQ27LQJOL

  • 3OVTN5443GFQ

  • PUSROKI57R77

  • MX20UBTUSJKA

  • 9SR8E1WJEHF6

  • UNGQ36T7BHZJ

  • E71XWBFU6RO7

  • QNUH4C1G5QBQ

  • ZFUJWLLPG4P4

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 26 September 2022: How To Claim Active Codes

Here's how you can claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes:

  • Visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com

  • You will have to enter your registered social media details to log in

  • Copy and paste any one of the redeem codes on the text box correctly

  • Verify the codes before clicking on the submit option

  • Tap on the pop-up option that says OK to confirm the redemption process

  • The rewards and weapons will be in your mail section that will help you win the battle

