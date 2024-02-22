Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Win Gold, Skins, Diamond on 22 February 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 22 February 2024 are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours after which they become non-functional.

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.