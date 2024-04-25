Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Win Free Gifts & Rewards on 25 April 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25 April 2024.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 25 April, have been updated on the rewards page – reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
Following the ban on Garena Free Fire and numerous other applications, Garena Free Fire MAX was released in India. Presently, millions of people play this game. A code can only be used once. It is not possible to win freebies using invalid or expired codes. Every Garena Free Fire MAX code has a 12-18 hours of expiration window.
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Thursday, 25 April 2024 below.
FYHR56YR56G5R6FT
FGJ487XE6GDRT9G3
FNYJ8X55GRTHY14G
FR6YHR67HY5TRY43
FH87KJHG19EMBRF3
FHY645TR2Q34GDR3
FHY5R6Y5R6GYDFCY
F98J1G4E8FE27ERA
F6UJHB49S1GVTEGR
F6HJXUYT2I1DRFRY
F9C8IU2Q2Q54E1FH
FFR3H6V9Z2J8FX4C
FM3FDDP1N9V2W7T6
FFC8H5E7Y0JDD4S1
FFX6DI2F3B7L8K9R
FFD9W4Z1Q0O5DU3N
FFS5V8M1DDJ2P6A4
FH7DDR0T3F6DC2G9
FN4Y8Q6U5EDD61B3
FA1P0HX2K9D7L34Y
FT3O823G5V1M43I2
FE9B63J4L3CU0S7D
F13X4N6Q3R8WUU2H
FFY5U7S9P2I3UA0K
FZ7DH5R6HTG54C1V
FFL5D9Q81T7G2N0E
FFW8P4K1I7F3HY6S
FFB2M0A5U9O18R7F
FFE6C8G3X18N4S9H
FFU2V5T78J0I4Y3W
FFZ9B1O3QL6Q8M5K
FF4S7R9H2WF0DQ1P
FI8EQ5Y3N1TF6Q4A
FG2J9X4V6MF7QQP0
FQ1QK3R7CF9B8L5F
FO0U6AF4D5ZCD2G8
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Thursday, 25 April.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
