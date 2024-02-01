Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 February 2024: Win Gold, Diamond & More

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 1 February , have been updated on the rewards page – reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.

Following the ban on Garena Free Fire and numerous other applications, Garena Free Fire MAX was released in India. Presently, millions of people play this game. A code can only be used once. It is not possible to win freebies using invalid or expired codes. Every Garena Free Fire MAX code has a 12-18 hours of expiration window.