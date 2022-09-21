Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes on 21 September 2022; Steps To Earn Rewards

Know how to redeem the Garena Free Fire (FF) Max Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 21 September 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire Max, has again come up with some new codes for players to earn amazing rewards and freebies. The 12-digit codes are alphanumeric, consisting of both letters and numbers. Registered players can utilise these codes to claim free rewards like premium bundles, characters, diamonds, skins for in-game weapons, and various other freebies. The rewards help players complete the difficult levels of the game and also improve their gaming experience.
Let us check out the Garena Free Fire Max codes for Wednesday, 21 September 2022, below and know how to earn free rewards and weapons.
Garena Free Fire is restricted in India along with many other popular applications. However, Indian players can play Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the Garena FF but with better graphics. People outside India can still play the FF game and access the daily codes to earn rewards. All they have to do is log in to the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com, with any of their registered accounts on Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, Huawei, VK, and Apple.
Here's the list of Garena Free Fire codes for Wednesday, 21 September 2022. Players must check the validity of the codes before using them; invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed under any circumstances.
FFBCLLP5S98AW
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSM4K
B61YCTNH4PV3
FFBCAC836MAC
FFBCLY4LNC4B
WOJJAFV3TU5E
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFPLNZUWMALS
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FFPLUED93XRT
FFBCJVGJJ6VP
XUW3FNK7AV8N
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com
Log in to your registered account using your personal credentials
A list of Garena FF codes will be displayed on your computer screen
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them into the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mail box from where you can use them whenever you want
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)