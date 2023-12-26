Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Earn Free Rewards on 26 December 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Earn Free Rewards on 26 December 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 26 December 2023, are listed below.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 26 December 2023, are listed here.

|

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 26 December 2023, are listed here.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 26 December 2023, are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours after which they become non-functional.

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 23 December: Win Gifts and Weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

  • FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87

  • FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

  • FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4

  • FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS

  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

  • FYHJMKRT76HYR56C

  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

  • FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3

  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

  • FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

  • FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH

  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

  • FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2

  • F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU

  • FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 22 December 2023: How To Win Freebies
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes To Win Rewards

Follow the steps below to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 26 December 2023, and win exciting free rewards.

  • Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 21 December 2023: Win Diamond, Gold & Gifts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT