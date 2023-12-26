Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Earn Free Rewards on 26 December 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 26 December 2023, are listed here.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 26 December 2023, are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours after which they become non-functional.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.
FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2
F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU
FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
Follow the steps below to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 26 December 2023, and win exciting free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
