Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 18 February 2024: Diamond, Gold, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 February 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 18 February 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, in-game weapons, and more.
Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online. Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they can't be used to earn freebies.
Daily Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 18 February 2024.
FERTY9IHKBOV98U
FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
FVBERFJUVYTSRF4
F45NJTKYOHJV7HN
FCAKI7W63T4FVR5
FBTFJVI8C7Y6SFE
FBRTJKGUVHYRGRT
FGBVTYGHU76T4RE
FGBW3REGFBI7345
FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R
FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH
FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7
FWUYEGTBRTGNBK
F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4
FGT5RFVDERFVSER
FJUYHGRBFNKYTG4
FB5TGIVUYTSRFVB
Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Sunday, 18 February 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to any of your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
