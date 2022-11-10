Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Thursday, 10 November 2022 - Earn Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, 10 November 2022 are now available on the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. The 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes comprise of capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilized to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.

Check out the list of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Thursday, 10 November below.