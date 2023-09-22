Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 22 September 2023; Active Codes List Here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 22 September 2023 are updated.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes active list for Friday, 22 September 2023, is updated on the official redemption website by the developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio. You can log in to your registered account on the redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com – and claim any one of the codes. Make sure that the code you have pasted in the redemption box is active and correct otherwise, you will not win any free gifts.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 22 September, are active now but they will expire after some time. The codes usually remain active for twelve hours on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players should claim them soon if they want to collect in-game items. The redeem codes are important and useful to the players.
Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to claim codes and win free items. They can collect these items and use them while playing the game. Only registered players can collect free in-game items so you should create your Free Fire account.
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 22 September 2023, here:
FF97YKHDT6GQY6R
FFDC3EVU7XY6TDG
FERH45I9O6YIHJB
FKVLPC0XO9IUSTR
F4QD2CV3HNEJRUG
FY6TRCVBSNEJM4L
FO56TIYUJHMKLO0
F9IEKJRLT6Y09JI
FKJFDO9875A4RED
F2B3I4EUR7Y6TBD
FNKR5I8UYJHGH2U
F588I941K02GF5R
F8547YIK5M98NBG
F1R052YU5I8K1J0
FGY7U78I78T25UI
Here is the step-by-step process you must keep in mind while claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 22 September:
Visit the official website of the game and find the redemption link.
Enter your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or other registered social media credentials in the given space.
Once the redemption page is displayed on the screen, paste any one of the codes from the list.
Verify and tap on submit.
Click on the pop-up option "OK" to finish the redemption for today.
Go to your in-game mail section and check all the rewards you have collected today.